Paranormal Investigator Warns Matt Rife Is Putting People at Risk After Occult Museum Purchase

A paranormal investigator has a chilling concern for Matt Rife after he and his business partner Elton Castee purchased Ed and Lorraine Warren's home and Occult Museum -- he hopes they make it out alive.

TMZ caught up with Philip Siracusa, the former owner of the infamously haunted Horsefly Chronicles home, and he warns that dark energy has a way of manipulating people and feels Matt and Elton were chosen by the home for a reason.

In our clip, he says the Warrens kept the pieces in their home private for so long for good measure ... and simply hopes Matt and Elton "will get through this alive."

He also has worries about allowing the public to stay at the Monroe, Connecticut home, reasoning it's a "risk" to have so many so close to a "dark force" that can attach to humans even after they've exited the property. He warns ... "People are going to get hurt. It's a recipe for disaster."

Chris McKinnell, a paranormal researcher and the grandson of Ed and Lorraine, shares a similar caution about Matt's plan to open the home and Occult Museum to overnight stays and museum tours ... telling TMZ the space "was never meant to be a public attraction" and instead was a "controlled environment ... for education, spiritual research and protection."

He strongly suggests the 'Lucid' comedian consult with paranormal experts like himself to be as prepared as possible, seeing as Matt's the new guardian of the pieces within the museum. He reasons ... "We’re dealing with forces we don’t fully understand. That demands more than curiosity. It demands context, caution, and spiritual responsibility."

Chris -- who runs The Warren Legacy Foundation for Paranormal Research -- says he feels no ill will towards Matt, and his "intention is to warn the public that the energies in this place can be deadly."

Remember ... these stark warnings come after Dan Rivera -- one of the investigators touring with the infamous Annabelle doll died suddenly last month after wrapping up an appearance in Pennsylvania.

Chris -- who's currently living in Paraguay, making a documentary about his work with Ed and Lorraine -- had been warning folks about the dangers of taking Annabelle on the road for weeks before Dan's death. He told TMZ after Dan's sudden passing there's "negative energy attached to it, and it can be deadly."