Matt Rife Says Delayed Puberty Is Reason for Face Change, Not Plastic Surgery

Matt Rife didn't go under the knife ... or so he claims -- saying despite people thinking otherwise, his drastic face change is just the result of delayed puberty.

In his new memoir, "Your Mom's Gonna Love Me," the 29-year-old comedian said he went from looking 13 to his actual age when "puberty, after its sweet time for more than 20 years, finally decided to hit me square in the face."

Matt said in just a few months, his face got wider, his features popped, and even his body grew a few inches. On top of that, he started hitting the gym with fellow comic Dane Cook, which helped fuel the transformation.

The Netflix star went on to slam how his "bizarrely stunted journey" through puberty led to a bunch of wild internet conspiracies about plastic surgery, which he said he never had the time or money for.

But Matt had some strong words for those doctors on TikTok guaranteeing his defined jawline was due to surgery without even meeting him ... straight-up asking in his book, "How the hell do you not lose your license?"