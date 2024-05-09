Matt Rife Says Getting Canceled Isn't Real, Talks Domestic Violence Joke

Matt Rife says getting canceled is the least of his worries -- 'cause it's not a real thing in his eyes ... and he'll joke about what he wants, although DV seems to be off the table.

The comedian did a show this week at the Hollywood Bowl, where he was hop-scotching through material and touching on some polarizing topics ... like trans jokes, etc. While he was going, he reportedly said he wasn't afraid of backlash anymore, noting it washes away.

MR is said to have been going back and forth on things that were okay and weren't okay to talk about in public and is quoted as saying, "What am I gonna do? Get canceled? Cool, I’ll do another Bowl show, awesome."

Matt apparently went on to say, "You know that’s not a real punishment, nothing happens. Prison’s a punishment." In other words, comedians don't actually get exiled the way social media makes it seem.

In the same vein, Matt did address a recent controversy he was in -- namely, catching flak from women over a domestic violence joke he told on his Netflix special in November ... when he joked that a woman with a black eye wouldn't have that if she knew how to cook.

During his Hollywood Bowl set, he reportedly pestered an audience member who admitted to serving time for assault, asking his female companion if she was okay.