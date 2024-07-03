Comedian Matt Rife and Actress Jessica Lord Split

Comedian Matt Rife and his actress/dancer girlfriend Jessica Lord have broken up ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ.

We're told the former couple actually called it quits back in March, and the split was amicable on both sides ... with no hard feelings. The relationship had run its course.

Since the split, our sources say Matt has NOT been dating ... instead of looking for love, we're told he's focusing on his stand-up tour.

The relationship was kinda short-lived... Matt and Jessica officially started seeing each other in June 2023, so they only made it about 9 months before pulling the plug. They had originally met in Mississippi in 2022, but Jessica had a boyfriend at the time.

Don't feel too sorry for Matt here ... a couple weeks after the split he reportedly inked a deal with Netflix for 2 more comedy specials, plus a comedy series. This on the heels of his successful Netflix debut special, "Natural Selection."

Win some, lose some ... we suppose.