Matt Rife Says He Purchased Occult Museum, Becomes Guardian of Haunted Annabelle Doll

There's Nothing Funny About My New Occult Museum!!!

Matt Rife's going for both laughs and gasps it seems ... 'cause the comedian now owns an occult museum -- and, he's the legal guardian of the haunted doll Annabelle.

The star posted about the purchase on social media Friday ... telling fans he bought Ed and Lorraine Warren's house and occult museum with his friend, Elton Castee.

Rife -- who's a big fan of the paranormal, BTW -- also says he's the legal guardian of a whole collection of haunted objects ... including the infamous Annabelle doll, which inspired the 2014 horror film.

'The Conjuring' series is one of Rife's favorites, he adds ... so it only made sense for him to throw down some cash and take over the house.

Rife says they plan to open the house for overnight stays and museum tours ... no word on if you'll get the chance to meet Rife with the price of admission, so slow your roll, ladies.

The Annabelle doll recently made headlines after its handler -- paranormal investigator Dan Rivera -- died while on tour with it. The doll was not in the same room with Rivera when he passed.

Lorraine and Ed said Annabelle had a "demonic" presence attached to her ... so, Rife might be putting his safety at risk with this recent purchase.

