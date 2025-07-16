Annabelle Haunted Doll Tour Investigator Said He Wasn't Feeling Well Before His Death

Dan Rivera -- the paranormal investigator who worked for the Annabelle haunted doll tour -- told people around him he wasn't feeling well just hours before his untimely death in Pennsylvania ... TMZ has learned.

Adams County Coroner Francis Dutrow tells us ... Dan was surrounded by coworkers Sunday morning -- but, they parted ways when he told them he was sick and needed to go back to his room to rest.

We're told these coworkers hadn't heard from him in a while, so they went to check on him ... which is when they found him dead.

Dutrow tells us EMS was called, but they couldn't do anything to help when they arrived. The official autopsy results won't be ready for a couple months.

As we told you ... Rivera died in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania Sunday while on tour with the "haunted" Annabelle doll, which inspired the eponymous 2014 film. Lorraine and Ed Warren -- the OG investigators of the doll -- claim the doll has a "demonic" presence.

Despite Dan's death, the New England Society for Psychic Research announced the tour will continue on.

Rivera was 54.