Annabelle Haunted Doll Tour Will Continue Following Sudden Death of Dan Rivera

The "haunted" doll Annabelle will continue touring the United States following the sudden death of paranormal investigator Dan Rivera ... who was on tour with the infamous doll when he was found dead in his Pennsylvania hotel room Sunday night.

A press release from the New England Society for Psychic Research, given to TMZ, says although they "do not know what the future of NESPR will look like without Dan, we do plan to move forward with the events previously scheduled for this year."

Dan died in Gettysburg after bringing Annabelle -- who Lorraine and Ed Warren have said has a "demonic" presence attached to her -- to a sold-out crowd at the ongoing "Devils on the Run" national tour over the weekend.

NESPR adds ... "We believe with all our hearts that Dan would have wanted the work to continue -- bringing people together, sharing knowledge, and honoring the memory of Ed & Lorraine Warren."

Lorraine and her husband Ed gained notoriety for their thousands of supernatural investigations in the 1900s, some of which even inspired "The Conjuring" movies -- and Lorraine took Dan under her wing after he attended her lectures.

Dan was a lead investigator at NESPR and had been investigating the paranormal for more than a decade when he died.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to TMZ "nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene" and that his autopsy results are pending.