Matt Rife Defends Sydney Sweeney Aganist Online Hate

Matt Rife is coming to the defense of Sydney Sweeney ... but not in regard to her viral American Eagle campaign -- it's the bathwater soap.

The controversial comedian hopped on X Friday night in response to her recent comments about the bullying she received from women over her Dr. Squatch collab, which saw the company selling a soap allegedly made with her bathwater.

He seems totally fed up with the drama, writing ... "I keep seeing people mad at Sydney Sweeney for noooothing 🙄 She’s learning that the internet is full of absolute garbage losers who will twist anything you say into a c**ty misinterpretation 😮‍💨 people are awful."

He didn't comment on the American Eagle ad backlash, during which the "Euphoria" star and the clothing brand were accused of being racist and supporters of Adolf Hitler.

As you know, Matt's been in some trouble himself over the years ... most recently due to his collaboration with makeup brand e.l.f. -- Their recent commercial featured him alongside drag queen Heidi N Closet as they took on the roles of "E.l.f.ino & Schmarnes" to offer consumers protection against pricey cosmetic products.

Fans were appalled e.l.f. hired him due to his past jokes about domestic abuse during his 2023 stand-up special, "Natural Selection."

The beauty company -- which recently acquired Hailey Bieber's Rhode in a $1 billion deal -- apologized for missing the mark.