Retired Porn Star Lisa Ann Detained by NYPD at Matt Rife's Radio City Show

Ex-porn star Lisa Ann says NYPD officers dragged her out of comedian Matt Rife's show for allegedly using her phone, and threatened to put her on a psychiatric hold -- a move cops claim was warranted because she was acting drunk and disorderly.

Lisa, who famously spoofed Sarah Palin in porn, tells TMZ ... she was seated in the 2nd row with 2 friends at Radio City Music Hall Sunday night, and about 20 minutes into Matt's show, 8 ushers came over and told her she was getting booted for using her phone.

Lisa says she told the ushers and NYPD officers stationed at the venue, she did NOT use her phone at all inside the theater, in fact, she insists she never touched it -- but does admit one of her friends looked at her own phone to view a text.

The "Nailin' Pailin" star says the biggest shock came when the cops marched her out of Radio City in handcuffs around 10:20 PM, and allegedly told her she could either be arrested or put on a 5150 hold ... her choice.

She says she opted for arrest, but the cops told her there was no one available to take her to the station, so they called for an ambulance -- and while they waited for 45 minutes, she claims the cops "humiliated" her by holding her in handcuffs on 6th Ave.

Now, an NYPD official tells us they'd gotten a call for someone being disorderly and interrupting the show, and the responding officers thought she seemed "off" ... like she might be having some "psychiatric episode" due to her "erratic behavior." They also say Radio City staff said she'd had a few alcoholic drinks.

Lisa says she finally caught a break when the ambulance arrived, because after hearing the whole story and observing Lisa, the paramedic refused to put her in custody at a hospital ... telling her and the cops they have too many "really ill" people to treat, according to Lisa.

At that point, she says the cops threw out one last ultimatum: agree to leave the show without another word, and they'd take off the handcuffs ... or they could arrest her.

She begrudgingly chose to leave, and was released without any charge or citation. While she's not thinking about suing anyone yet over the incident ... Lisa says she'd love, at least, an explanation from Radio City or NYPD as to why she was 86'd.

NYPD, in its eyes, says the cops on scene simply "sweet-talked" Lisa into leaving.