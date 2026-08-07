Matt Rife Allegedly Told Another Person on Social Media to Kill Herself

Matt Rife may want to think of a different comeback ... because he allegedly told a different person on the internet to kill herself during the same argument in which he told a paranormal expert with autism to "remove yourself from this Earth."

More screengrabs, which apparently show the comedian's war of words with members of the ghost hunting community, feature one social media user claiming Matt told her to "unalive" herself at least twice.

Matt seemingly responded by telling her to stop being a jerk, and he'd stop ... before adding, "yes, it's okay - a**holes shouldn't be here. Period. You're mad at me for defending myself- that's psychotic."

This tête-à-tête seemingly went on for a while ... with Matt continually insisting in the comments he's defending himself ... just like sources say he did when he said some nasty things to Chris Mac -- the self-described paranormal investigator with autism.

Matt called Chris a "lifeless douchebag" and asked him to "please remove yourself from this earth" and "fall back into nonexistence" after he provided a discourse on the Salem Witch Trials.

A source close to Matt told us ... the comedian is relentlessly bullied by "vile" commenters on his social media posts, so he responds to trolls who then delete their comments. We were told there is context missing from Matt's exchanges because some of the comments were scrubbed.

Meanwhile, Chris' family is calling on Matt to publicly apologize.

We reached out to Matt about this comment ... so far, no word back.