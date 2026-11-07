Chris Brown & Usher Share the Stage Together at Atlanta Concert After Night 1 Drama

Chris Brown and Usher seemingly put their drama behind them and shared the stage together last night at their Atlanta show ... albeit from afar.

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In a clip shared on social media ... the two singers performed "Back to Sleep" from platforms on opposite ends of the stage.

However, it's worth noting that this staging seems to be consistent with what they've performed all tour ... at least for this hit.

The two apparently also performed their remix of "It Depends" last night ... so it seems they've made up.

We reported earlier ... Usher and Chris had a heated argument backstage during their first Atlanta performance as part of The R&B Tour.

With traffic delaying fans, the two musicians debated how to handle the situation -- with Usher wanting to go ahead with the performance and Chris wanting to wait.

Play video content Video: Chris Brown and Usher Announce Joint Tour With Flashy Teaser Instagram/@chrisbrownofficial

Sources told us that the two have been extremely competitive with each other during their tour ... and that it boiled over on Thursday night because of their "egos."