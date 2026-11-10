AOC Says Nvidia Spy Scandal Shows Danger of Billionaires Having Too Much Power

Play video content Video: AOC Says Nvidia Spy Scandal Highlights Risks of Billionaires Holding Too Much Power TMZ DC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks the Jensen Huang spy scandal is a perfect example of what happens when billionaires have too much power ... especially when they can't keep it in their pants.

Charlie caught up with the congresswoman in D.C. Tuesday ... and she warned that compromising just one powerful billionaire could threaten the entire American economy.

AOC says too much wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few guys ... and when Charlie asked why they can't keep it in their pants, she agreed that's part of the problem.

But she's got a bigger issue ... arguing some companies have WAY too much power and need to be broken up.

She also called the Nvidia scandal a "tremendous national security and intelligence breach" that needs investigating ... saying Donald Trump thinking Jensen is a good guy doesn't mean American secrets weren't compromised.

As TMZ previously reported ... Jensen admitted to cheating on his wife with Alice Huang, a tech exec suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence. Nvidia is investigating, though its board says there's no reason to believe company secrets were compromised.

Play video content Video: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang May Have Been Fed False Information Intended for China TMZ.com