Bill Gates Warns A.I. Is Most Dangerous Technology Ever, Wants Trump Meeting

Play video content Video: Bill Gates Calls A.I. the Most Dangerous Technology Ever CNN

Bill Gates is sounding the alarm on artificial intelligence ... warning the technology is more dangerous than cars, planes and drugs ... and trusting the companies developing it to police themselves is a terrible idea.

The Microsoft cofounder didn't mince words during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, calling A.I. "the most dangerous technology humans ever invented" and arguing society needs to step in before things get out of hand.

Gates says fears about A.I. wiping out humanity can get overblown ... but that doesn't mean we should be handing the keys over to tech giants and hoping for the best.

He points out we've got regulations keeping cars, planes and medications in check ... so why should something even more dangerous get a free pass?

And it's not just humanity's survival Gates is worried about -- it's our paychecks, too.

The billionaire says society needs to start seriously considering taxing A.I. and robots ... and even protecting certain jobs from being swallowed up by the technology.

🚨 Bill Gates predicts that AI could “drive events that cause a billion deaths” pic.twitter.com/o1k6KqAkS4 @TheChiefNerd

And this isn't the first time Gates has sounded the alarm on A.I, on "Meet the Press" he told Kristen Welker ... "A.I. is certainly powerful enough to drive events that cause a billion deaths. So even though it’s pretty hard to get to 100%, there’s never been a weapon as powerful as the combination of people with ill intent using the latest A.I. tools."

As TMZ previously reported, former Anthropic employee Jacob Coxon warned us there's a 10% chance A.I. could wipe out humanity within the next decade if companies don't get things under control.

Gates isn't going quite that far ... but he's hoping to get the ear of President Trump, telling Tapper he's already spoken with several politicians and wants a chance to sit down with the president and his team.