Elon Musk Kicked Daughter Off Insurance After She Came Out as Trans, First Wife Says

He Kicked Our Trans Daughter Off Insurance ... After Saying He'd Always Love Her

Elon Musk is revealing the way he treated his trans daughter behind closed doors during their public falling out ... according to his first wife.

The billionaire's ex-wife, Justine Wilson, says in the upcoming "Musk" documentary that Elon treated Vivian Wilson's transition as the "death of a child."

She says Vivian was in "pain" when the X owner posted that he felt he'd lost her to the "woke mind virus."

Justine said ... "Elon was telling her, through telling the world, what that point of view actually was. And Elon never tried to repair things, that’s not in his nature."

She also revealed that -- after Vivian came out as trans -- Elon told Justin to tell their daughter, "I’ll always love her" ... but then cut off Vivian's health insurance the next day.