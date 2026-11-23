Gabriel Iglesias is known for giving people lots of laughs ... but he gave the crowd a big scare at his comedy show Sunday night after he fell ill and had to be helped off stage, TMZ has learned.

Folks who were there tell TMZ ... the funnyman went onstage for his one-hour performance at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, after fellow comedian Martin Moreno introduced Gabriel, saying Gabriel was feeling under the weather.

We're told Gabriel strolled onstage and reiterated that he wasn't feeling great but powered through most of the show. With a few minutes left in his set, Gabriel sat down on a stool ... he then stood up, hunched over the stool and started to sway.

Moments later, Gabriel called out for Martin to help him and to have oxygen ready for when he got backstage.

One crowd member noted, "He started sweating profusely, and he looked really sick. Everyone was quite worried."

We're told Martin rushed out with security and walked Gabriel slowly off the stage.

According to a source familiar with the situation ... Gabriel has been sick for the last week or so but didn't want to cancel shows and let down his fans.

The source said Gabriel made it through the first show fine and was just winded toward the end of the second show, adding that he is doing better today and planning to rest and recuperate.