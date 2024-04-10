Gabriel Iglesias & Family Get Stuck on 'Cars' Ride at Disney Park

Play video content

Gabriel Iglesias needed roadside assistance near Radiator Springs ... 'cause Fluffy got stuck on Disney's "Cars" ride -- and had to sweat it out in the hot SoCal sun.

The stand-up comedian tells TMZ ... he hit up California Adventure Tuesday in Anaheim, CA with his family, and the group decided to go for a quick spin on Radiator Spring Racers -- a high-speed roller coaster based on the Pixar movie "Cars."

Welp, it didn't move quite so quickly this time around ... 'cause Gabriel tells us his car got stuck during the fast-moving final stretch of the ride -- and he's got the receipts to prove it.

Check out the vid of Gabe and his fam ... the group's hanging out -- no shade anywhere in sight, hot sun beating down on them -- but, Iglesias is still crackin' jokes and keeping morale high.

GI tells us the fam sat there for about 20 minutes before an employee finally got them out of the pit and back into the race ... though they had to leg it to the exit.

We're told the ride was down for about 45 minutes ... but, when it did come back up, the Iglesias clan was the first group on the ride. No word on what caused it to break down.

Gabriel says he's a big fan of the movie "Cars" and loves the ride ... so, he's got no hard feelings over yesterday's delay.