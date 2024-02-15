'The Princess and The Frog' Star Praises Disney Re-Theming Splash Mountain

"The Princess and The Frog" star Jennifer Cody is thrilled Tiana's Bayou Adventure is taking shape at the Disney parks ... replacing the controversial Splash Mountain after years of public outcry.

The actress, who played Charlotte La Bouff in the 2009 movie, tells TMZ she's applauding Disney for finally deciding to keep up with the times and replacing Splash Mountain's animatronics due to its racist themes.

IYDK, SM was based on the 1946 film, "Song of the South," which has been heavily criticized for years for its racist depictions of Southern Black men and its portrayal of the antebellum South.

For that reason, Jennifer tells us it was about time the hateful and hurtful ride was taken down.

Its log flume replacement, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, will open up Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom this summer and later on in the year at Cali's Disneyland Park. Animatronics for the new attraction are said to be next-level -- something that delights Jennifer 'cause she thinks the animators from the studio's first Black princess story weren't appreciated enough.

However, while she's happy Disney's investing in Black stories ... she's hoping people on the ride can look past Tiana's "Black princess" concept -- and feel inspired to emulate her strong, courageous entrepreneurial qualities.

