Pete Hegseth is taking friendly fire from inside his own former ranks ... with his ex-chief of staff demanding he resign and accusing him of running the Pentagon into the ground.

Joe Kasper, who served as Hegseth's chief of staff during the early months of President Trump's second administration, unloaded on his former boss in a scathing interview with Politico.

Kasper says Hegseth has become so consumed by ego, attitude, and entitlement that he's losing his ability to lead ... warning he's "napalmed" his relationships with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

And Kasper didn't stop there ... blasting Hegseth's handling of the war in Iran as a "s***show" and accusing him of putting on a show instead of focusing on the military.

Kasper also claims the Army is "essentially leaderless" following the departures of several top officials ... arguing Hegseth has alienated the very people he needs to do his job.

The former aide left his Pentagon post in April 2025 amid an ugly internal shake-up ... and now says it's time for Hegseth to follow him out the door.

But the Pentagon is firing back ... with a senior official dismissing Kasper as a disgruntled former employee spreading fabricated gossip to cover for his own unsuccessful stint.

As for Trump, he's continued standing by Hegseth, who survived an impeachment attempt earlier this month ... though Democrats could come after him again when the new Congress takes over in January.