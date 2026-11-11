Pete Hegseth's Entourage Yelled at By Arlington Sentinel For Laughing on Veterans Day
Guard to Pete Hegseth's Entourage This Is No Place for Laughing on Veterans Days!!!
Pete Hegseth and his entourage were loudly reprimanded by the U.S. Army Sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for laughing ... on Veterans Day, no less.
It's extraordinary video ... the guard barking at the Secretary of Defense, or at least his crew, as they walk away from the Tomb, "All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!"
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is famously guarded 24/7 by an elite group of volunteers ... who don't wear insignia to match the anonymous soldiers buried there.
The awkward moment aired during CNN's coverage of the solemn holiday ... and just hours after a Democrat-led initiative to impeach Secretary Hegseth was stymied by House Republicans.
Pentagon Chief Spokesman Sean Parnell tells TMZ, "“The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored -- and will always honor -- the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe. While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”
Parnell did not acknowledge Hegseth being part of the offending group.
Though the vote on impeaching Hegseth largely went along party lines ... it was initiated by outgoing Republican Congressman Thomas Massie.
With 11 House Dems failing to vote on the measure, GOP members killed the motion in a 211-204 vote.