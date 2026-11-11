This Is No Place for Laughing on Veterans Days!!!

Play video content Video: Pete Hegseth's Entourage Yelled at By Arlington Sentinel For Laughing on Veterans Day CNN

Pete Hegseth and his entourage were loudly reprimanded by the U.S. Army Sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for laughing ... on Veterans Day, no less.

It's extraordinary video ... the guard barking at the Secretary of Defense, or at least his crew, as they walk away from the Tomb, "All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!"

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is famously guarded 24/7 by an elite group of volunteers ... who don't wear insignia to match the anonymous soldiers buried there.

The awkward moment aired during CNN's coverage of the solemn holiday ... and just hours after a Democrat-led initiative to impeach Secretary Hegseth was stymied by House Republicans.

Pentagon Chief Spokesman Sean Parnell tells TMZ, "“The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored -- and will always honor -- the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe. While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

Parnell did not acknowledge Hegseth being part of the offending group.

Play video content Video: Pete Hegseth Gives Speech Slamming Congress For Impeaching Him a Second Time

Though the vote on impeaching Hegseth largely went along party lines ... it was initiated by outgoing Republican Congressman Thomas Massie.