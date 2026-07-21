Play video content Video: Pete Hegseth's Iran War Testimony Interrupted by Protesters

Pete Hegseth testified before a Senate committee Tuesday afternoon over the escalating war with Iran ... but it was stop and go ... because anti-war demonstrators kept interrupting.

Check the video ... the Secretary of War is trying to discuss the ongoing war in hopes of securing President Trump's request for $67 billion to help cover the cost of the conflict ... but it quickly turns into a circus.

One by one, protestors stand up in the chamber and hold up anti-war banner ... yelling and screaming and forcing Hegseth to pause his testimony.

There are at least four interruptions ... and Hegseth looks ticked off.

Protestors held up signs reading, "NO WAR ON IRAN."

Hegseth holds his tongue, waits and continues his testimony between each interruption.