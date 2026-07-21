Pete Hegseth's Iran War Testimony Interrupted by Protesters
Pete Hegseth Protesters Bomb Iran War Testimony
Pete Hegseth testified before a Senate committee Tuesday afternoon over the escalating war with Iran ... but it was stop and go ... because anti-war demonstrators kept interrupting.
Check the video ... the Secretary of War is trying to discuss the ongoing war in hopes of securing President Trump's request for $67 billion to help cover the cost of the conflict ... but it quickly turns into a circus.
One by one, protestors stand up in the chamber and hold up anti-war banner ... yelling and screaming and forcing Hegseth to pause his testimony.
There are at least four interruptions ... and Hegseth looks ticked off.
Protestors held up signs reading, "NO WAR ON IRAN."
Hegseth holds his tongue, waits and continues his testimony between each interruption.
The hearing comes after two U.S. soldiers were killed in an Iranian attack Friday ... and another died in Iraq during a controlled explosion to destroy an Iranian drone.