Rep. Jonathan Jackson Says Pete Hegseth Impeachment Can't Wait

Play video content Video: Rep. Jonathan Jackson Says Pete Hegseth Impeachment Is Urgent TMZ DC

Representative Jonathan Jackson says he knows Democrats might benefit from waiting until the new Congress is sworn in before impeaching Pete Hegseth ... but they simply can't wait anymore.

Charlie caught up with the Illinois congressman on Tuesday ... and asked why Dems don't wait until January -- when they'll have a vast majority in both the House and Senate -- before impeaching Secretary Hegseth.

Rep. Jackson points out a Democrat isn't forcing the impeachment issue here ... Republican Congressman Thomas Massie is -- so they can't actually stop it.

Plus, Jackson says they don't want to slow the process down ... American soldiers' lives are at stake, after all -- so he's voting to impeach.

Play video content Video: Pete Hegseth Gives Speech Slamming Congress For Impeaching Him a Second Time

Jackson accused the Secretary of War of committing war crimes ... specifically citing the attacks on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean. Hegseth has slammed the effort to impeach him ... calling those in favor of his removal from office unpatriotic saboteurs.

Charlie also asked Jackson if he thinks President Donald Trump is happy that Dems are trying to remove Hegseth now instead of after Congress flips ... watch the clip all the way through to hear his no-nonsense reply.