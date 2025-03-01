Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Gabriel Iglesias Says Conan O'Brien Is Going to Kill It at the Oscars

Published
Gabriel Iglesias is all in for Conan O’Brien’s Oscars debut this weekend, saying there’s no better man for the mic -- he’s the one to keep the show in check!

We caught up with Gabriel in NYC, and he addressed jokes falling flat in previous years on the big stage, assuring us there’s no need to worry this time -- Conan's a total pro when it comes to keeping the crowd laughing.

Catch the clip -- Gabriel goes deeper into how the Oscars gig has been a long time coming, but reiterates Coco is definitely the man for the job.

Conan O'Brien Through the Years
We press him about the comedy landscape today, bringing up Tom Hanks’ MAGA skit on 'SNL's 50th anniversary -- and Gabriel makes it clear that times are way more sensitive now, so it’s inevitable that some jokes will land the wrong way.

As for himself, looks like Gabriel’s a huge 'SNL' fan -- throwing his hat in the ring to land his own hosting debut gig on the sketch series!

