Conan O’Brien Announced as Oscars Host, His First Time

Play video content

Conan O’Brien’s got some big news -- he’s making his Oscars hosting debut!

The talk show legend shared a hilarious clip holding the iconic Oscar trophy, pretending he'd snagged a major movie award -- until someone yanks it away, leaving him awkwardly realizing he’s actually the new host of the 97th Academy Awards.

America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars. https://t.co/OFIlxI3wh4 — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) November 15, 2024 @ConanOBrien

His acting in the clip might not win him an Oscar anytime soon, but his wit was on point -- he joked in the caption that America’s demand for him as host rivals the love for Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme.

Meanwhile, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang couldn’t stop gushing about him, calling Conan the perfect pick for the gig -- they said his knack for connecting with audiences through humor makes him ideal for celebrating the film industry in style.

Of course, Conan’s no rookie -- he helmed "Late Night with Conan O’Brien" from 1993 to 2009, a brief stint as host of 'The Tonight Show,' then hosted "Conan" from 2010 to 2021 ... plus a bunch of other hosting gigs over the years.

But let’s be real, the Oscars is the big leagues -- and Conan’s stepping into some big shoes after Jimmy Kimmel, who made his 4th return to the stage last year.