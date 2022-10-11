Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Conan O'Brien Gets Offer He Can't Refuse for $16.5M Beach House

Conan O'Brien Unloading $16.5 Million Beach Home ... An Offer I Couldn't Refuse!!!

10/11/2022 12:40 AM PT
Conan O'Brien's Beach House
Launch Gallery
Life's a Beach Launch Gallery
David Palermo

Conan O'Brien can break out the bubbly ... because he just accepted an offer on his oceanfront home.

Conan's been on the hunt for a buyer since July. He had listed the property in Carpinteria, CA, just south of Santa Barbara, for $16,500,000.

David Palermo

Conan's 2,142 square foot pad is just steps from the sand ... it underwent an extensive remodel after he and his wife Liza bought it back in 2015 -- at the time they plunked down $7.9M for the property.

The house has panoramic ocean, island and coastline views ... there's a large deck with a built-in BBQ, plus a sunset view deck with private stairs down to the beach.

David Palermo

The main house has two bedrooms, a gym and a detached, 2-bedroom guest house with a wraparound deck. The garage has a Tesla charging station too!

For those salt lifers ... there's an outdoor shower and storage area for surf and paddle boards ... essentials for life at the beach.

David Palermo

Conan and Liza are upgrading in the same area, reportedly plunking down $23M.

Kathleen Winter of Berkshire Hathaway held the listing.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later