Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Trolls Him With Anti-A.I. Ad

Elon Musk's estranged daughter is fighting back against the evolving tech space ... starring in an anti-A.I. advertisement, which certainly seems like a middle finger to her famous father.

Vivian Wilson is the new face of Spanish fashion label Desigual's new campaign, "Born to Disobey" ... appearing in a series of ads that push back on A.I.

Expected to obey. BORN TO DISOBEY. The full film, out now.



Vivian Wilson for Desigual. Discover the new FW26 collection. #DESIGUAL #BORNTODISOBEY pic.twitter.com/DfCTM4xWzs @Desigual_ES

Check out the trailer for the new line -- which dropped Tuesday ... Vivian has a robot assistant patrolling the grounds of a lavish home with her, and she dominates the tech in a series of different scenarios.

She uses him as a golf tee, walks him around like a dog ... and watches as sprinklers short-circuit the poor robot.

Vivian ends the ad by saying ... "Some things aren't meant to be fixed" -- and, whether she's talking about broken robots or her relationships with her dad, she says it with total conviction.

As we've reported ... Elon has basically ostracized Vivian since she came out as transgender -- claiming the "woke mind virus" killed his kid -- and alleging he was tricked into signing off on her transition.

Play video content Video: Vivian Wilson Abruptly Ends Interview When Asked About Elon Musk Getty

Vivian has blasted her father on social media ... claiming he wasn't much of a dad even before she transitioned -- and even storming out of an interview after a reporter asked her a question about her old man.

BTW ... Vivian may be onto something with this whole "kill A.I." campaign ... because a former employee at Anthropic, Jacob Coxon, sounded the alarm about the rapid rise in the tech, claiming it could end up killing us all by the end of the decade.