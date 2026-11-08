Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Admits Affair, Company Probing Alleged Chinese Recruitment Plot, Report

Nvidia's married CEO Jensen Huang has openly admitted to an affair, leading to a probe by his company into an alleged foreign recruitment plot ... according to a bombshell report.

Jensen -- who is married to Lori Huang -- made the startling admission to employees in an internal message obtained by the Financial Times.

The exec apparently wrote ... "I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

While he didn't name the person he had an affair with ... the Financial Times reported that top US officials claimed Jensen had a romantic relationship with a woman named Alice Huang that U.S. intelligence believed was a Chinese spy.

Both the Financial Times and New York Times cite Alice as the person listed in a classified memo alleging she was a possible recruit of the Chinese Ministry of State Security.

Alice is an exec at Megaspeed -- which did business with Nvidia. Before his apology ... Jensen told Bloomberg News in October that his interactions with her were "related to Megaspeed, and it was all completely normal and not unusual."

Following Jensen's internal message about the affair ... Nvidia's board said they would begin an independent probe "in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort."

The board added in their statement ... "The board prioritizes US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of Nvidia and its shareholders. While the board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the board’s inquiry will examine all available information."