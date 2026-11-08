Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Get Cozy at 'Paranormal Activity' Show On NYC Date

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have turned Broadway's most terrifying show into a sweet NYC date night ... and we have the video.

In an exclusive video obtained by TMZ ... the couple were spotted leaning in across the table during intermission of "Paranormal Activity" inside the August Wilson Theater Saturday.

The clip shows Jacob moving in close to Kendall ... and the supermodel saying "awww" and giggling. In another angle, Kendall is beaming at Jacob.

The outing comes after the pair were last seen attending Kendall's Halloween party at the Chateau Marmont last weekend.

The pair have been seen all over the globe, actually ... with sightings in the UK, Australia, Idaho, and Hawaii.