Kendall Jenner Questioned If She Would Sleep With Cara Delevingne: 'Never Say Never'

Kendall Jenner is putting to bed rumors that she slept with Cara Delevingne, but she also jokes that she's not opposed to sleeping with her close friend.

Kendall addressed the whole issue in the trailer for Season 8 of "The Kardashians" series on Hulu, which dropped Thursday. In the trailer, Kendall admits there's a rumor going around that she and Cara dated ... which Kendall says is total BS.

Then Kendall is seen sitting with Cara as she turns to the camera to tell the audience that she's not opposed to having sex with her good buddy and "never say never."

As for Cara, she bursts out in laughter after thinking about it for a moment ... but it's obvious that the two are just kidding around and have no plans to jump into the sack.

You may recall ... the rumors that the 2 models were dating began around 2015 after they became tight and started hanging out all the time together. They even gave each other a nickname, "CaKe," by merging the first two letters of their first names.

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