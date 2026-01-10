Kendall Jenner Denies Being Gay After Years of Rumors

Play video content In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele

Kendall Jenner is only in the closet to put together a fire new outfit ... 'cause she finally addressed the years-long rumor she's secretly gay -- and she's not.

The supermodel spoke about the rumor on the "In Your Dreams" podcast Friday ... saying if she were a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, she would have come out by now. She says there's nothing wrong with being gay, she just simply isn't.

However, she noted she's not opposed to testing the waters if it feels right, explaining ... "As of today, I am not [gay]. I don’t think I will be, but I’m not closing doors to experiences in life.”

What Kendall does have a problem with, though, is the narrative surrounding the rumor. She says she felt people were not welcoming about the possibility of her being attracted to women, noting ... "It’s not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, ‘Hey, if you were, yes, come join.’ It’s not kind. It’s very mean. It’s very like, ‘What the f*** are you doing?'"

Play video content In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele

BTW, she also addressed the gossip about the potential work she's had done to enhance her supermodel pout, telling host Owen Thiele she's never gone under the knife, at least on her face. She admitted to trying "Baby Botox" in her forehead ... which she didn't care for.