Kardashian Hot Shots of 2025 Kurves That Broke The Internet!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kardashian Hot Shots of 2025
Did you keep up with the KarJenners this year?! Love ’em or scroll fast, one thing’s clear: the Kardashian-Kurves ruled 2025!

Sisters who slay, Kim Kardashian had us all doin' double-takes with her sexy snaps, after all, this ain't her first rodeo 🤠! Meanwhile, the oldest, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, threw up some teasers like her in a white-hot bikini ... has us sayin, 'LEMME' see more!

But dare we say that Kylie took the cake for most hot shots in 2025?! Take a look at her rockin' blue (right) just like her older sis, Kim (left) ... Breeze in their hair, they don't SO care!

Somewhere over the Mediterranean Sea, King Kylie thrusted socials with top-notch shots like these boat babe pics!

Kendall Jenner

And from the catwalk to the beach, Kendall couldn't stay clothed, and with a bod like that, why would you?!

1219-Khloe-Kardashian-Hot-Shtos-2025-PRIMARY

Khloe also hit the 'gram with her voluptuous silhouette on display ... You already know she  abs-olutely hits it hard in the gym ...

From curve-clutching 'fits to barely-there looks, check out our gallery 'cuz this famous fam served nonstop heat all year long!

