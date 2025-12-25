Kendall Jenner Stuns In Red Dress For Christmas Eve Outing

Kendall Jenner's beauty is the gift that keeps on giving ... just take a gander at her in a tight red dress on Christmas Eve.

The model ventured out Wednesday night in a festive outfit perfect for a sexy night before Christmas ... a striking red dress with a black furry coat, plus white heels and a silver bag. Yep, she definitely got some creatures stirring with this look.

Kendall showed up to the spot in a black SUV but it might as well have been Santa Claus' slay the way her colors were giving Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer vibes. Santa wouldn't complain, but Mrs. Claus might ... just saying.

Anyways, take a peek at all of Kendall's sexy snaps in our gallery ... our gift for you to unwrap, and it's definitely a stocking stuffer.