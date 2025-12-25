Kendall Jenner Stuns In Red Dress For Christmas Eve Outing
Kendall Jenner I'm Sleighing In My Red Dress
Kendall Jenner's beauty is the gift that keeps on giving ... just take a gander at her in a tight red dress on Christmas Eve.
The model ventured out Wednesday night in a festive outfit perfect for a sexy night before Christmas ... a striking red dress with a black furry coat, plus white heels and a silver bag. Yep, she definitely got some creatures stirring with this look.
Kendall showed up to the spot in a black SUV but it might as well have been Santa Claus' slay the way her colors were giving Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer vibes. Santa wouldn't complain, but Mrs. Claus might ... just saying.
Anyways, take a peek at all of Kendall's sexy snaps in our gallery ... our gift for you to unwrap, and it's definitely a stocking stuffer.
Thanks, Kendall!!!