Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Spotted In Australia Before His Birthday

We Go Down Under!!!

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are taking their relationship Down Under ... jetting off to Australia a few days before his birthday.

The model and "Euphoria" star were spotted Wednesday in Byron Bay ... walking a dog and standing out in bright blue and yellow jackets.

Jacob grew up in Brisbane ... so it looks like he's showing Kendall around the motherland.

It's summer in the U.S. but winter in Australia ... hence the heavy jackets here. It also means we likely won't be seeing them in swimsuits like we did last month, when they hit a beach in Hawaii.

Kendall and Jacob have been doing some serious traveling together recently ... we've also seen them in Tokyo and California ... and this is another stamp in their passport.

Kendall's yet to make it Instagram official with Jacob ... but a birthday trip to Australia feels pretty significant.