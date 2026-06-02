Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Spotted Out for Date Night in Tokyo

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are taking date night international ... because they went out together in Japan!!!

The pair were snapped looking cute and cozy at Udon Shin in Tokyo ... wearing matching black outfits and striking similar poses.

The Shibuya spot shared a sweet snap on Instagram showing Kendall and Jacob smiling with restaurant staff.

As you can see, the "Euphoria" star is leaning over and resting his head on Kendall's shoulder. They certainly look comfortable together.

It's the third different location we've seen Kendall and Jacob ... they've also been spotted in Hawaii and California.

The A-listers have been linked for a while now ... back in April they reportedly hung out at Coachella and things have really progressed.

We first reported on their Hawaii beach hang last month, which they followed up with a dinner date in Montecito ... all in the span of a few weeks.