Ken Paxton Trades Campaign Trail for Vaca After Senate Loss

Play video content Video: Ken Paxton TMZ.com

Ken Paxton isn't wasting time sulking over his brutal midterm defeat ... the outgoing Texas Attorney General was spotted ditching the Lone Star State for a getaway with his girlfriend, Tracy Duhon!

Pictures and videos obtained by TMZ show Paxton and Duhon strolling through the terminal at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday night. One witness claims the duo was overheard being worried about their bags making it to Fiji.

The escape comes right on the heels of his historic U.S. Senate loss to Democrat James Talarico -- a defeat that handed Democrats their first statewide victory in Texas in over three decades.

It’s also not the first time the pair have turned heads at an airport. Back in July, Paxton and Duhon were caught on camera heading off on an international vacation to Iceland ... sparking major backlash from critics on both sides of the aisle during the height of his campaign.

Looks like the embattled politician decided the best cure for an election night hangover is a tropical beach, a fruity drink, and a whole ocean separating him from Texas politics.