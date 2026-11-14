Bomb Found at Highly Combustible Industrial Plant Amid Mile-Wide Evacuation Radius

A bomb was discovered at a highly combustible industrial plant as authorities ordered the evacuation of everyone within a possible mile-wide blast radius.

It all went down in suburban Peoria, Illinois, after Peoria police found a suspicious package by the BioUrja ethanol plant Friday afternoon at around 2 PM ... CBS News reported.

Deeming the threat to be "credible," an evacuation order for residents within a one-mile blast radius from the plant was issued by cops ... with a shelter set up at Manual Academy.

Hours later ... the bomb was eventually "rendered safe" around 9 PM that night ... according to Peoria Police Chief Brad Dixon.

However, cops are still combing the area for any additional devices.

Dixon stressed to reporters ... "The area of BioUrja has not been rendered safe, just the package that was on site. It's a large facility, there's going to be an exhaustive search."