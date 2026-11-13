Six Flags Hit With Another Lawsuit After Boy Allegedly Breaks Arm on Water Ride

Six Flags has been hit with a lawsuit after an 8-year-old boy claims he suffered a broken arm on the Roaring Rapids water ride while celebrating his birthday ... TMZ has learned.

In legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Everett Sweeney -- through his mother, Jessica Bienstock -- claims a ride attendant failed to secure his seatbelt and safety restraint during his visit to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, on Aug. 29, 2024.

Per the complaint, Everett's restraint was apparently unfastened, and he was violently thrown from his seat to the wall of the ride, suffering a broken ulna as a result.

Everett's legal team alleges negligence on the part of Six Flags and wants them to be held liable. He's seeking a jury trial and suing for unspecified damages.

They also want the theme park to share the identity of ride attendants, safety protocols, and training dates ... and to formally admit or deny that the seatbelt was unfastened at the time.

They also want Six Flags to fork over any security footage or incident reports tied to the alleged injury.

We reported earlier ... Six Flags Magic Mountain already faces several lawsuits over its X2 roller coaster.

The theme park settled a wrongful death suit filed by the family of 22-year-old Christopher Hawley ... while other riders have claimed they suffered traumatic brain injuries in separate lawsuits.