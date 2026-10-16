Six Flags Over Georgia: Halloween Show Renamed After Deadly Coaster Fall

Six Flags Over Georgia is taking the "dead" out of its Halloween festivities ... just days after a man plunged to his death from a roller coaster at the park.

The theme park has quietly renamed its Fright Fest show "Dr. Fright's Dead Man's Party" to simply "Dr. Fright's Party" following Monday's horrific accident, according to the USA Today.

The change comes as Six Flags reopens Friday after shutting down for several days following the death of Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, a 42-year-old Atlanta educator who was thrown from the Goliath roller coaster.

And the name change isn't limited to Georgia ... the same show's listing at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey has also been updated.

As TMZ previously reported, Six Flags is moving forward with its "Final Destination"-themed Halloween attraction despite the deadly incident. The horror franchise famously features a gruesome roller coaster disaster in its third movie.

The park previously told TMZ the attraction doesn't feature any theme park scenes.

Meanwhile, Goliath remains shut down as investigators work to determine how Hassan was ejected from the ride, striking other passengers and the tracks before landing beneath the coaster.

Four children were also injured in the horrifying incident and taken to the hospital.