Six Flags Over Georgia Keeping 'Final Destination' Attraction Despite Roller Coaster Death

Six Flags Over Georgia isn't pulling the plug on its "Final Destination"-themed Halloween attraction, even in the wake of the tragic death of a man on the Goliath roller coaster in Georgia ... TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for Six Flags Over Georgia tells TMZ ... "Six Flags Magic Mountain will operate its Fright Fest programming as scheduled." We're told the maze does not contain scenes related to a theme park.

The decision comes amid heightened attention surrounding the tragedy at Six Flags Over Georgia, where 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was killed Monday after being ejected from the Goliath roller coaster.

Authorities say he struck other riders before falling beneath the attraction, and several other guests were injured in the horrifying incident. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

The 'Final Destination' franchise has long tapped into people's deepest fears about seemingly harmless activities turning deadly ... famously featuring a gruesome roller coaster disaster sequence in "Final Destination 3".

The movie's chilling premise has made the timing of Six Flags' decision particularly eyebrow-raising, with the real-life tragedy unfolding just as the park prepares to welcome guests for its Halloween festivities.