Six Flags Over Georgia Death: Four Kids Hospitalized After Victim Hit Them During Fall

The man who fell to his death at Six Flags Over Georgia struck four kids as he plummeted ... and the children were rushed to a hospital with injuries.

Cops revealed Thursday that the four other guests who were harmed in Monday's tragedy were kids ... and they were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, a 42-year-old teacher from Atlanta, plummeted to his death after being ejected from the Goliath roller coaster. He hit other riders and the tracks on his way down.

The children's identities are not being released by law enforcement.

Six Flags Over Georgia is planning to reopen Friday ... though it's unclear if Goliath will be running.

Authorities are still investigating Hassan's death.