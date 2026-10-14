Six Flags Over Georgia Victim's Family Warns of Fake Fundraisers

The family of the man killed on a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia is warning people not to fall for bogus fundraisers popping up in his name ... declaring they don't need anyone's money.

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem's family tells TMZ ... they have not authorized any GoFundMe pages or other crowdfunding efforts following his tragic death Monday ... and any pages claiming to raise money on their behalf are scams.

The family thanked the public for its support, but stressed it has no plans to launch a fundraiser. Hassan's mother may eventually establish a scholarship or fund in his honor ... but that announcement would come through her official representative.

His family also tells us they are still deep in grief ... they haven't even gotten Hassan's body back from the coroner and have not hired an attorney.

She's also clearing up some misinformation about Hassan's personal life ... telling us he was not married and did not have children, despite reports claiming otherwise.

We're told Hassan was at Six Flags with his girlfriend, her daughter, and her niece ... and he was riding Goliath alongside the niece when the tragedy unfolded.

As TMZ previously reported ... Hassan was ejected from the Goliath roller coaster Monday, striking other riders before landing beneath the attraction.

The family has also asked people to stop sharing disturbing images allegedly showing Hassan's final moments.