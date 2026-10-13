Six Flags Death: Man Who Died Was Member of Roller Coaster Enthusiasts Club

Six Flags victim Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was a roller coaster fan ... joining a Facebook group dedicated to the thrills months before his fatal accident at Six Flags Over Georgia.

A screenshot of a Facebook profile bearing Hassan's name shows him as a member of the Roller Coaster Enthusiasts Club, with a membership date of March 15, 2026.

The heartbreaking detail offers another glimpse into Hassan's interests following his death Monday at the Georgia amusement park.

As we previously reported ... Hassan was riding the Goliath roller coaster when he was ejected from his seat, according to preliminary information gathered by Cobb County police.

Play video content Video: Six Flags Witness Describes Seeing Man Fly Off Roller Coaster in Georgia Annie Mapp/Fox 5 Atlanta

Investigators say he struck other parkgoers before falling beneath the attraction. He was found unresponsive and not breathing. The circumstances surrounding the deadly incident remain under investigation.

Hassan's apparent connection to the roller coaster community has also struck a chord with fellow enthusiasts online. Members of coaster-focused communities have been sharing condolences and mourning the loss of someone who appears to have shared their passion for the rides.

The tragedy has prompted renewed scrutiny of amusement park safety. Six Flags has temporarily closed nine similar roller coasters across North America while authorities investigate what happened.