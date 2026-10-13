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Six Flags Stock Drops After Parkgoer's Tragic Death

Six Flags Over Georgia Park’s Stocks Drop After Tragic Roller Coaster Death

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Six Flags hasn’t just taken a massive blow to their reputation … their stocks got hit hard after a parkgoer tragically died at their Georgia location.

According to Forbes, Six Flags’ stock prices had significantly dropped when the market opened on Tuesday to the lowest level since 2009.

The outlet reports prices had dipped under $10 per share at one point … and were still down more than 14% just before the market was closed for the day.

Remembering Hassan Jihad Kariem
Launch Gallery
Remembering Hassan Jihad Kariem Launch Gallery

The drop comes after Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was killed after being ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday.

Goliath at six flags getty
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9 roller coasters across 6 of the company's theme parks were shut down after Hassan’s tragic death and the investigation is ongoing.