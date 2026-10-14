Six Flags Over Georgia Death: Theme Park Reopening Friday

Six Flags Over Georgia is set to reopen Friday ... just days after a man fell to his death after being ejected from one of the theme park's popular roller coasters.

The investigation is ongoing, but local news outlet WSB-TV reports the park will open its doors Friday... though it's unclear whether Goliath, the ride from which the man fell, will remain closed. It seems unlikely the park would reopen it.

Hassan -- who was a member of a roller coaster enthusiasts club -- struck several other riders before hitting the ground, investigators say.

Six Flags temporarily closed 9 similar roller coasters around the United States after the tragedy.

Bolliger & Mabillard -- the company that manufactures Goliath and other roller coasters -- is actively investigating the incident.