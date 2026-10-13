Six Flags Over Georgia Death: Man Killed Recently Survived Car Fire

The man who was flung from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday had experienced a difficult few weeks ... including a previous incident that nearly claimed his life.

A family friend of the late Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem spoke to the local television station WSB-TV in Atlanta ... and she revealed Hassan and his daughter actually survived a car fire a few weeks ago. It's unclear what caused the car fire.

This family friend also said Hassan dealt with a series of health issues before the fire and his roller coaster death ... surviving cancer and also fighting through a difficult bout with Covid-19.

As we reported ... Hassan died after flying off Six Flags Over Georgia's Goliath roller coaster. Four other people were injured as a result of the incident.

Play video content Video: Six Flags Witness Describes Seeing Man Fly Off Roller Coaster in Georgia Annie Mapp/Fox 5 Atlanta

Witnesses described the shocking scene to reporters. Six Flags closed Goliath -- and several other rides like it across the United States -- in the aftermath of the incident.