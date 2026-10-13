SeaWorld Orlando Shuts Down Mako Coaster After Fatal Six Flags Accident

SeaWorld Orlando is taking one of its biggest thrill rides offline following a deadly roller coaster incident at Six Flags Over Georgia ... and there's a link between the two thrill rides.

Mako, the 200-foot-tall hypercoaster at SeaWorld, has been temporarily closed as a precaution after a guest died in an incident involving a coaster at the Georgia amusement park. The two rides were built by the same company.

A SeaWorld spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution" ... adding guest and employee safety remains a top priority.

The move comes after a fatal incident Monday at Six Flags Over Georgia, where authorities say a 42-year-old man died after being ejected from a roller coaster. Several other people were reportedly injured.

Mako and the coaster involved in the Georgia tragedy, Goliath, were built by the same Swiss manufacturer, Bolliger & Mabillard.

Cobb County police identified the man as Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem. Cops tell us Hassan was ejected from the ride and hit other riders on his way down.

Six Flags has also temporarily suspended operations on several other coasters across its parks in the United States and Canada.

Mako opened in 2016 and is known for reaching speeds of up to 73 mph. SeaWorld has not announced when the attraction will reopen.