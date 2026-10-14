Six Flags Over Georgia Death: Victim's Family Wants Photo of Fatal Fall Erased

The family of the man who plunged to his death from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia is dealing with another nightmare ... disturbing photos allegedly showing his final moments are making the rounds online.

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem's loved ones are now begging people to stop sharing the images, with a family member speaking out after Monday's horrifying tragedy.

According to Atlanta's WSB-TV, Hassan's cousin posted a video on Instagram on behalf of Hassan's mother and other relatives, demanding the photos be taken down.

The family is also trying to figure out who originally posted the images ... as they continue grieving a tragedy that unfolded during what was supposed to be a fun day at the amusement park.

Even more heartbreaking ... Hassan's son was reportedly seated right beside him when he was thrown from the Goliath roller coaster, while his wife and daughter were waiting below.

The disturbing image has already racked up a staggering 15 million views online ... making the family's desperate plea to stop sharing it all the more heartbreaking.

As TMZ previously reported ... Hassan was ejected from the coaster and struck other riders on his way down. He landed beneath the attraction, and police found him unresponsive and not breathing.

We also reported Hassan had survived a car fire with his daughter just weeks before the tragedy, along with previous battles with cancer and COVID-19.