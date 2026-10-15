Six Flags Over Georgia: Goliath Roller Coaster POV Reveals Intense Ride

Play video content Video: Goliath Roller Coaster TMZ.com

A front-row view of the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia shows just how intense the massive ride can get ... taking passengers hundreds of feet into the air before sending them racing toward the ground.

TMZ has obtained POV footage that puts viewers right in the rider's seat ... starting with a slow climb up a towering hill before the track suddenly drops away, sending the coaster plunging toward the ground.

From there, it's one steep drop after another, with sharp turns and sweeping curves giving riders a bird's-eye view of the amusement park below.

The massive steel coaster stands 200 feet tall and reaches speeds of up to 70 MPH ... with drops as steep as 175 feet. The ride also features a 540-degree spiral and forces reaching 4 Gs, according to Six Flags.

Goliath has been a fixture at the Georgia amusement park since 2006, earning a reputation as one of its biggest thrill rides.

As TMZ previously reported ... 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem died Monday after being ejected from Goliath, prompting an investigation and the temporary closure of several similar roller coasters.