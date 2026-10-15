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Six Flags Magic Mountain Sued By Guest Who Claims They Were Injured On CraZanity

Six Flags Magic Mountain Sued I Was Injured On Crazanity!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Six Flags Magic Mountain getty 1
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Six Flags Magic Mountain is being sued by someone who claims he was injured on the park's CraZanity attraction ... TMZ has learned.

According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Simon Kasawa says the ride operator at the California amusement park didn't give him a heads-up before activating the attraction’s mechanical harness.

Kasawa says he wasn't fully sitting down when the harness came down on him … causing "significant injuries."

He's suing for negligence and product liability and is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

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A FATAL RIDE
Video: Six Flags Coaster Victim's Family Knew He Was In Distress Right After Riding X2
TMZ.com

Six Flags Magic Mountain has been in the news lately … as previously reported, the park recently settled a wrongful death lawsuit related to Christopher Hawley’s death after a ride on X2 a few years back.

Remembering Hassan Jihad Kariem
Launch Gallery
Remembering Hassan Jihad Kariem Launch Gallery

And most recently, 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem tragically died Monday after he fell from the Goliath ride at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Hassan was ejected from the ride ... and the incident remains under investigation.

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