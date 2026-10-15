Six Flags Magic Mountain Sued By Guest Who Claims They Were Injured On CraZanity
Six Flags Magic Mountain Sued I Was Injured On Crazanity!!!
Six Flags Magic Mountain is being sued by someone who claims he was injured on the park's CraZanity attraction ... TMZ has learned.
According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Simon Kasawa says the ride operator at the California amusement park didn't give him a heads-up before activating the attraction’s mechanical harness.
Kasawa says he wasn't fully sitting down when the harness came down on him … causing "significant injuries."
He's suing for negligence and product liability and is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.
Six Flags Magic Mountain has been in the news lately … as previously reported, the park recently settled a wrongful death lawsuit related to Christopher Hawley’s death after a ride on X2 a few years back.
And most recently, 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem tragically died Monday after he fell from the Goliath ride at Six Flags Over Georgia.
Hassan was ejected from the ride ... and the incident remains under investigation.