Six Flags Over Georgia Death: Goliath Ride Allegedly Raised Red Flags Months Ago

The deadly roller coaster accident at Six Flags Over Georgia didn't come as a huge shock to one man, who claims the ride was having safety issues months before the tragedy.

Entrepreneur Nick Specter-Vlacic says he rode the park's Goliath roller coaster a few months ago and remembers major delays while waiting in line ... claiming one of the trains kept getting pulled for testing because the restraints were opening.

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Nick isn't convinced the park was caught off guard by Monday's fatal accident.

It's unclear whether the issues Nick describes were connected to Monday's deadly accident.

As we reported ... 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was ejected from Goliath, and he struck other riders on his way down. Several other people were injured too.

The tragedy prompted Six Flags to temporarily shut down 9 similar roller coasters at its parks across North America while investigators work to determine what went wrong.

The Georgia park is expected to reopen Friday, though it's unclear when Goliath will start running again.