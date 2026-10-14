Six Flags Over Georgia Previously Sued By Guests Who Claimed They Were Injured on Water Raft Ride

Six Flags Over Georgia is likely facing a big lawsuit after a man was ejected from a roller coaster and fell to his death ... but it wouldn't be the first time the park has been sued.

We did some digging and found a lawsuit that was filed against Six Flags Over Georgia back in 2024 ... Bryce and Beatrice Jamison say they went to the theme park in July 2022, and claim Bryce was injured on the "Thunder River" water raft ride.

The couple claimed Bryce was thrown from his seat when the raft collided with part of the ride's terrain, even though he says he was wearing his seatbelt.

The impact allegedly threw Bryce to the floor of the raft and caused injuries to his arm, neck, shoulder, back, and thigh.

Bryce claimed his seatbelt failed because it looked latched even though it wasn't ... and he blamed the park.

The couple sued the company for negligence and loss of consortium.

The lawsuit was eventually voluntarily dismissed. It's unclear if there was a settlement in the case, but it was dismissed with prejudice -- meaning the Jamisons can't lodge the complaint again.

As you know ... Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem died Monday after he was thrown from Goliath -- a roller coaster in the park that goes close to 70 MPH. The ride has been shut down amid an investigation into what went wrong.